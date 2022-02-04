Members of BETCH, Bringing Everyone Together Through the Crisis of Housing, met with Salida City Council Monday during a work session to discuss two projects the group is working on.
BETCH members said they “want to see every possible answer to alternative housing,” and one of the projects they have been working on was a self-sustaining private campground at the foot of Tenderfoot Mountain.
They said they were currently in discussion with a private citizen about a $500,000 donation and wondered if the city would be willing to help with matching donations.
The group plans to have the campsite open from May through August, require a negative COVID-19 rapid test to enter and charge $5 for local residents and $40 of out-of-county visitors.
Members also asked the city for financial help with their rental subsidies program. They said they have already raised $33,000 with a goal of giving $250 to $500 to households who meet eligibility requirements, as determined by their Affordable Housing Subsidy Grant Committee.
Councilwoman Jane Templeton asked if the group would be competing with the Chaffee Housing Authority, and they responded that while they have been working with CHA, competition is good.
In other business, Salida Community Development Director Bill Almquist, Chaffee Housing Authority Director Becky Gray and Salida management fellow Miriam Luna Gonzalez spoke on “Open Doors,” a long-term rental incentive program.
The program is designed to encourage owners of short-term rental units, vacation homes or second homes to convert them to long-term rental units through financial incentive.
If owners agree to a six-month lease, a two-bedroom home would be incentivized $4,000, a three-bedroom $5,000 and a four-bedroom or larger $6,000. A nine-month lease would bring $7,000, $8,000 and $9,000 incentives, while a 12-month would be $10,000, $12,000 and $14,000.
Funding for the program, which would be handled through Chaffee Housing Authority, would be $100,000 in seed funding to guarantee the master leases, plus up to $140,000 if 10 homes, with four or more bedrooms, agreed to 12-month leases.
The program would benefit city employees, but other local employers could participate as well.
Russ Johnson, president of the Greater Salida Recreation Corp., reported the Salida Golf Club had a record 15,400 rounds of golf in 2021, equating to about 64 rounds of golf per day it was open.
He said 65 percent of those rounds were from members.
In a memo to the council, Johnson said, “We have been getting a lot of positive feedback about our course conditions. Our superintendent, Mike Springs, and his crew have been doing an excellent job. Salida is getting a reputation of having some of the best greens in the state. Due to the word spreading, we are seeing a lot of people travel to play here.”
Log In
