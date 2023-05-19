The Town of Poncha Springs and two development companies, Tailwind Group LLC and Full Views Matter LLC, filed a summons and complaint against the City of Salida May 12 in Chaffee County District Court
The complaint addresses intergovernmental agreements between Salida and Poncha Springs regarding the joint wastewater system between the two communities, which Salida manages and operates, specifically the pipeline between the two towns, which is nearing capacity use.
“We are surprised and disappointed that the Town of Poncha Springs is unwilling to work together to find a long-term solution that supports future growth and doesn’t compromise wastewater service to existing city and town customers,” Salida Mayor Dan Shore said in a press release.
Salida city officials have stated that they believe new development should “pay its way for the costs of public improvements required to serve such new development. This includes necessary improvements for wastewater service, and it’s unfair for other customers and property owners to bear the burden of such costs.”
In the complaint, Poncha Springs states that prior to April 2010, both municipalities owned and operated their own sewer facilities, with wastewater from Poncha Springs flowing to Salida’s wastewater treatment facility, where it was processed.
Salida wanted to expand the facility, but to receive grants for the expansion, it would need to be a regional plant, covering both Salida and Poncha Springs.
In April 2010, the two municipalities entered into an intergovernmental agreement that transferred Poncha Springs’ system to Salida, who would provide for both current and future customers from both municipalities, becoming a unified system to be operated and maintained by Salida.
In the complaint Poncha Springs points out that “one of the key elements of the transfer agreement was that it repeatedly required that Salida operate a sewer system in a manner that permits the growth and development of Poncha Springs.
“Among other things, the transfer agreement provides that ‘Poncha Springs and Salida desire to allow for the orderly development of their respective communities without interfering in each other’s land use decisions,’ and thus ‘Salida further agrees to operate, maintain and expand said sewer system to accommodate and not inhibit planned growth and development within Poncha Springs’ planning and zoning jurisdiction.’”
Poncha Springs Mayor Ben Scanga said they believe Salida is the one in breach of contract.
“When these agreements were signed, they created a unified system, put in place to provide sewer for both communities,” Scanga said. “They include funding mechanisms for upgrades that Salida is in control of. These documents were signed in good faith, and we’ve upheld our end.”
Scanga said he agreed with Salida’s statement that Poncha Springs has grown, as has Salida, Chaffee County and “all of the state of Colorado.”
“Poncha Springs has been under the pressure of growth over the last couple of years, but we are not alone,” Scanga said. “That’s why we signed the documents in 2010 to allow Salida to manage the wastewater system and give them the tools to do it.”
Brian Berger, Poncha Springs administrator, released this statement: “Salida has recently decided to unilaterally refuse access to the sewer system for new customers in Poncha Springs unless the town agrees to revise the 2010 agreements to place the (estimated $14M) cost of a new interceptor only on Poncha Springs customers.
“This is contrary to the 2010 agreements and is having the effect of shutting down all development in Poncha Springs – another violation of the 2010 agreements.
“The town has tried repeatedly to come to agreement with the city on this issue, but the city has consistently held to the position that this is solely a Poncha Springs cost – and that is simply not what the 2010 agreements say.
“Because of Salida’s action in unlawfully refusing sewer service to new Poncha Springs customers, the town was left with no alternative other than bringing suit against the City to enforce the rights that it bargained for in 2010.
“The town is joined in that suit by the project developers of the Tailwind and Full Views developments, both of which have been denied sewer service and whose developments are completely halted by Salida’s actions.”
