The following is a corrected version of a recent press release. The Mountain Mail was sent incorrect information. The corrected part is in italics.
The 11th Judicial District Access to Justice Committee is offering a virtual Legal Resource Day Oct. 30. There will be three sessions providing free legal information to the public.
• Session 1 from 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. addresses residential evictions (including recent pandemic-driven developments) from the landlord perspective.
• Session 2 from 11 a.m. to noon also addresses residential evictions, but from the tenant perspective.
• Session 3 from noon to 1 p.m. addresses topics including debt collections and changes to court procedures resulting from COVID-19.
For those wishing to access the free video presentations at the virtual Legal Resource Day, Oct. 30 using the Webex app (www.webex.com/free-video-conferencing), the correct meeting number is 921 217 200.
Second, participants can access just the audio presentations (without video) by dialing 720-650-7664 and entering meeting number 921 217 200 # #.
Those with questions or needing more information can contact Rebecca Casey at 719-204-2222 or Miriam Jebe at 719-539-2561 (ext. 30434).
