What’s missing? - Ice, snow prevents merchant street flags from flying

Normally on six national holidays Salida businesses have a flag placed in front of their place of business, but the flags were missing Monday, Presidents Day, not for a lack of patriotism.
“We normally put flags out six times a year,” said Elaine Allemang, director of the Salida Community Center. “Monday our volunteers couldn’t place the flags because of the snow and ice in the holes where the flags are placed. Flags are placed, weather permitting, according to flag protocol which is putting them up about 6:30 a.m. and taking them down about 5 p.m.”
The flag program began with the Salida Sertoma Club and continued for about 35 years. When Sertoma combined with Optimist, Lions and Kiwanis club in about 2010 to become Upper Arkansas Service Club that group took over several community projects, among them the flag placement. More recently in about 2018, when that group disbanded, Salida Community Center took on the projects.
Other flag placement for 2021, weather permitting, is scheduled for Memorial Day – May 31; Flag Day – June 14; Independence Day – July 4; Labor Day – Sept. 6; and Veterans Day – Nov. 11.
One of the other projects the Salida Community Center absorbed is the annual Easter Egg Hunt which will be held again this year at Thonhoff Park.
“We’re excited to have a new bunny costume for that event,” Allemang said as she donned the bunny hood and posed holding the suit. “We’ll have two hunts, one for prekindergarten, kindergarten and first grade and the other for second, third and fourth grades. We’re allowed 170 kids in the park and we’ll have goodie bags for everyone and 6,000 eggs to hide.”
