Gov. Jared Polis appointed Eden Vardy, Aspen; Richard Reading, Denver; and Gabriel Otero, Fruita to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission on July 1.
These terms will expire July 1.
Vardy was reappointed to serve as a representative of production agriculture and a member west of the Continental Divide.
Reading was appointed to serve as a representative of the public at large.
Otero was appointed to serve as a representative of sportspersons and a member west of the Continental Divide.
Reading and Otero replace commissioners Charles Garcia and Luke Schafer, who attended their last commission meeting in Buena Vista in June.
The CPW Commission is a citizen board, composed of 11 governor-appointed members which sets regulations and policies for Colorado’s state parks and wildlife programs.
For more information on the CPW Commission and existing members, visit cpw.state.co.us.
