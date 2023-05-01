Articipate has $5,000 available to music students

Rok Skool band Skoota Worms performs at Snowfest Jan. 27 at Salida SteamPlant. Young musicians in Salida benefit from Articipate scholarships and an instrument library to participate in local music programs like Rok Skool. From left are Silas Franco on guitar, Caleb Chariton on drums and Lily Ericsson on bass.

 File photo by D.J. DeJong

Youth music instruction is a priority for Articipate and its director Trevor “Bones” Davis.

About $1,500 in Articipate scholarships have been awarded to local youth using instruments or studying music in the area.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.