Articipate has $5,000 available to music students

Youth music instruction is a priority for Articipate and its director Trevor “Bones” Davis.
About $1,500 in Articipate scholarships have been awarded to local youth using instruments or studying music in the area.
Davis said $5,000 available to students comes from a Take Note Colorado grant.
The scholarships are used for music lessons, including vocal, guitar and Rok School.
An instrument library is also available for youth interested in making music.
Available instruments include marimbas, drum sets and guitars.
Many of the instruments available from the instrument library were donated, some by musicians from as far away as Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Part-time Salida resident Phil Phillips plays in a band in Albuquerque. He and fellow band members “Doctor” Jack Greenberg and Doug “Duckie” Mendelson have donated instruments.
Phillips said, “ I love this town. It’s so community oriented.”
Local donors include Broken String Guitars and musicians Martin Epp and Chris Nasca.
Broken Strings also donated equipment such as guitar strings.
A lot of the instruments come from Davis’ own collection.
Davis teaches Rok School and the marimba bands Wooden Rain (adults) and Wooden Rain Drops (youth).
Rok Skool is a program that teaches instrumental, vocal and performance skills to young people.
There are several different bands within the Rok Skool, and participants are encouraged to learn more than one instrument.
The bands practice in the “band cave” in the basement of Salida Community Center.
Davis also has two full drum kits set up in a practice space for those who may not be able to have a kit at home, as part of the library setup.
Rehearsal space is also available.
The products of the library, scholarships and hard work by students are the showcase shows presented in winter and summer.
The next showcase shows will be the two-day Sunfest concert May 27 and 28, which will feature Rok Skool bands on May 27 and Wooden Rain and Wooden Rain Drops on May 28.
To make a tax-deductible donation to the Articipate programs, visit articipate.net.
Those wanting to donate instruments to the instrument library can contact Davis through rokskool.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.