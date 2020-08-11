Corra racks up 12th Downriver win

This year’s FIBArk Downriver Race had a new venue but a familiar champion. Andy Corra was able to add one more title to his collection, winning his 12th FIBArk Downriver race Sunday during the first edition of the marathon race’s new venue through Browns Canyon to Salida.
Corra finished first on the 26-mile course in 2 hours, 23 minutes, 21 seconds, finishing ahead of five-time winner Mike Freeburn (2:24:58) and last year’s champion Cully Brown (2:25:41) in the long boat division for wildwater glass boats, slalom boats and wave hoppers and claiming the fastest overall time.
“It was kind of unexpected today; there were some good competitors out there,” Corra said after the win. “It was a hard course which helped me; I’m old so I have a lot of experience.”
The key to his win, he said, was continuing to grind. “It was a tough course up top and then I grinded it out for hours,” he said.
The river was running at 732 cubic feet per second at the Nathrop gauge Sunday.
“Cully is a young stallion, but we both got him by the pure grind of being old,” Freeburn said.
Unlike the old marathon downriver course, which began in Salida and ended in Cotopaxi, this year’s race began upriver near Rocky Mountain Outdoor Center, went through Browns Canyon and about a dozen rapids before finishing at Salida Whitewater Park.
“The classic course was such a classic, but this is really an awesome venue,” said Corra, who has been competing in FIBArk since 1980.
Freeburn called the race through Browns a “suffer fest,” adding that he didn’t really train this year and only decided to compete last week, but wanted to support FIBArk and also try the new venue.
“Browns Canyon was exciting,” Freeburn said. “All three of us have done it, but we haven’t paddled it recently; it was a riot. It was really a fantastic course.”
Last year’s commodore, Joel McBride, on the other hand said he’s made the trip through Browns Canyon probably 5,000 times and still enjoyed racing down it. “I thought it was fantastic; it was super fun to race through Browns Canyon,” McBride said. “There’s way more whitewater and it’s really cool to be in the canyon versus running down the road the whole way. I think it’s a better venue.”
Freeburn said “it was really techy and rocky,” which made it a challenge maneuvering his 4.5-meter boat. “It was super tricky getting through there,” Freeburn said.
Spencer Lacy, who won the SUP Downriver last year, finished first in 2:31:15, followed by Alex Perkins (2:38:25), Mike Harvey (2:41:10), McBride (2:42:15), Luke Urbine (2:42:51), Tim Kennedy (2:44:48) and Arnold McCoy (2:51:06).
In the marathon raft division, it was a battle between the USA men’s raft team and the USA women’s rafting team, which is based in Chaffee County. Kurt Kincel, John Mark Seelig, John Anicito and Matt Norfleet paddled the USA men to a first-place finish in 3:04:57.
Jen Hodgkiss, Bre Rocksund, Meghan Robertson and Tara Deklevar paddled the USA women to second-place finish in 3:26:31. Joshua Cornette, Mercedes Eyman, Adam Jones and Jordan Russell placed third in 3:52:23.
Hodgkiss and Rocksund guessed if the race was held in June like normal when the water is higher and faster, they would have finished in around 2½ hours, but added that they enjoyed the focus of FIBArk this year.
“It was great having FIBArk focus on whitewater again and not the festivals,” Rocksund said.
“It was more of a traditional river festival where everything takes place in the water,” Hodgkiss said. “It was also great to have the foot and bike races.”
Hodgkiss said the new venue had more whitewater since there’s more of a grade upriver, adding, “both courses are scenic and beautiful.”
With the world championships that were originally scheduled for this fall in China now postponed, as well as another big race in Bosnia, the Downriver Race will be one of the only times USA women’s team gets to compete together this year. Hodgkiss said they all kayak and paddle board too, but “it’s more enjoyable to do it with friends.”
“We definitely get the fun award every time,” Rocksund said.
Hodgkiss also said that they and the men’s team “appreciate everyone’s support.”
Joshua Mack, meanwhile, finished first in the marathon’s long boat division in 2:47:55, followed by Timoth Kunin (2:52:37) and Hunter Keeley (3:04:09) in third.
Luca Bohn, 14, was the youngest competitor to race the marathon, finishing sixth in 3:20:26.
In the heavy half, which started at Hecla Junction and finished 14 miles later in Salida, Kartik Raghavan won the race in 1:36:13. Amanda Creek crossed second in 1:40:23 while Mike Smith (1:44:50) claimed third.
Carol Gardener, Michael Hoffman, Jennifer Naylor and Donald Swem won the raft heavy half in 2:16:41.
The stand-up paddleboard downriver race began at Stone Bridge along with the intermediate divisions. Miles Harvey paddled his SUP to a first-place finish in 1:14:28, followed by Ethan Billingsley (1:16:48) and Ashley Bean (1:17:01) who finished 17 seconds before Jerry Doughty to get her bronze medal.
Wiley Corra won the K1 intermediate race in 1:08:46, followed by Andrew Delker (1:09:35) and Brian McCormick (1:19:30).
Lisa Adams won the OC2 title in 1:14:52, crossing ahead of Jeff and Julie Oxenford (1:16:19) and Brenda and Nate Lord (1:22:01).
In the novice races beginning at Marvin Park, Nik Nijhawan won the K1 division in 3:11 while Katherine Hatrick won the OC1 in 4:45.
“Alli (Gober) does such a great job putting the races on,” Freeburn said. “With COVID and all of the disappointment going on, I was like, I have to go support it. I’m really glad I came. It was a super fun one again.”
“The board of directors was excited to bring a weekend of racing to Salida that embodied the grassroots nature of FIBArk, and we couldn’t be more pleased with how successful the weekend was,” Gober said. “Everyone from the athletes, to the volunteers, and the spectators all expressed how fun these events were to participate in or watch. Given the nature of these pandemic times, we’re so happy everyone enjoyed the weekend.”
