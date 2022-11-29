DENVER – A woman whose competency had been in question now has been set to go on trial in the case of an armed carjacking and beating in Chaffee County.

A federal judge in Denver on Monday ordered the trial of Desirea Montano after the judge recently received a report concerning whether she was competent to stand trial.

