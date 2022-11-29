DENVER – A woman whose competency had been in question now has been set to go on trial in the case of an armed carjacking and beating in Chaffee County.
A federal judge in Denver on Monday ordered the trial of Desirea Montano after the judge recently received a report concerning whether she was competent to stand trial.
Montano is one of three defendants accused of taking part in a carjacking of a Department of Corrections employee near CR 270 and U.S. 285.
The other two defendants have been convicted and sent to prison for the April 18, 2020, crimes.
Montano’s trial is set to begin Jan. 9 in Denver at the U.S. District Court for Colorado. She was charged with carjacking, conspiracy to commit carjacking and having a gun “in furtherance of” a crime of violence.
The report on the findings regarding Montano’s competency are sealed in the court case file.
Chief Judge Phillip A. Brimmer in April ordered a federal medical center to determine whether “there is a substantial probability that in the foreseeable future (she) will attain the capacity to permit the proceedings to go forward.”
Earlier the same month, a doctor who conducted a psychiatric exam told the judge that Montano then was “not presently competent to stand trial.”
The three defendants arrived in Chaffee County in a car reported stolen from Albuquerque, New Mexico. The car overturned and two DOC employees, Aaron Mummert and Charles Shaw, stopped to help.
Court filings state that Shaw left the scene after seeing what he thought was a rifle.
The defendants threatened Mummert with an assault-style rifle, pulled him out of his driver-side window and beat him, according to a filing in the case. He was transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
Mummert had 14 broken bones, a prosecutor from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Colorado told the judge previously.
The three took Mummert’s truck and headed south.
Law enforcement authorities spotted the truck on U.S. 285 in Saguache County, and a pursuit began, which was joined by Colorado State Patrol, Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office and Center police.
They deployed stop sticks, but the truck did not stop even after the left-side tires were deflated, according to filings in court. The pursuit ended when officers performed a vehicle maneuver.
Although local authorities handled the case initially, they turned their evidence over to federal law enforcement so the defendants could be prosecuted in federal court.
