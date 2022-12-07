Chaffee County Administrator Bob Christiansen announced his retirement at the Chaffee County commissioners meeting Tuesday.
Christiansen will end his 30-year career with Chaffee County at the end of February.
He began his career as director of human services in 1993 and became county administrator in 2007.
Christiansen told the commissioners it was “time to step aside and give someone else the opportunity to have a great career and a great job.”
He said there are some “great new hires” in the department and he is thrilled to have that kind of legacy.
Christiansen has also been serving as interim director of human services since the death of former director Dave Henson in August.
The board of commissioners, sitting as the board of human services during Monday’s work session, appointed Monica Haskell to the director’s position.
Haskell has worked for Chaffee County Human Services for 11 years and was supervisor of Chaffee County DHS’ Child Welfare, Adult Protection Services and Family and Youth Initiatives prior to her appointment.
Following Christiansen’s announcement, the commissioners considered and approved a 20-year ground lease for Mark. W. Klingensmith for a hangar at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field.
A set of contracts for the Chaffee County Visitor’s Bureau totalling $59,998 was also approved.
Those contracts included Agency Tourism Marketing website design email software for $30,000, Absolute Computer Design, Inc. webcam lease for $14,999 and Nik and Angel Rowell Discovery Pass for $14,999.
Several lot line eliminations were approved including the Hecht property at 22665 Indiana Ave., Garfield Townsite; the Ponikvar property at 16530 Mt. Princeton Road, Buena Vista; the Kirsch property at 22777 CR 292, Alpine Townsite; and the Campbell property at 22545 Barnhill St., Garfield Townsite.
The Shively boundary line adjustment for property at 10250 Piute Dr. was also approved with a variance related to increasing property nonconformities.
The Brinkman heritage water subdivision request for property at 32220 CR 361, Buena Vista was continued until the Jan 3 meeting.
