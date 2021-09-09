Applefest returns to Turner Farm on West Main Street 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The event features music all day, an apple pie contest, activities for kids and adults, lunch and a Victorian dress show.
Randy and Carole Barnes, Tim Burt, Gene Farrar, Ken Lant and Mountain Mantra will perform music during the event.
Pie contest categories will include best tasting, best crust and best looking. Entries must be submitted by 10:15 a.m.
History-inspired fun will abound in all manner of old-timey activities. Kids can have fun and maybe build some character too, churning butter and cleaning linens on a washboard. Heavier on the fun and lighter on the character-building, perhaps, will be pony rides, crafts and croquet.
Other activities include the two-man log saw and the game of horseshoes.
Local historian Suzy Kelly said the festival is entering into its third decade. Buena Vista Heritage bought the Turner farm house and the two acres it sits on in 1998. Applefest started not long after.
“The house was built in about 1910 and they were the ones who planted the apple trees,” said Kelly.
The variety primarily grown at the site are called wealthy apple trees, known for their high altitude and harsh climate tolerance. Kelly said their fruits will keep until Christmas in a cellar or refrigerator.
A moment of silence will be observed for the victims of the attacks in New York on Sep. 11, 2001. Apple pies will be sold as a fundraiser for Buena Vista Heritage.
