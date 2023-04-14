The Salida school board voted 6-1, on first reading Tuesday, to approve the district paying an 8 percent increase in insurance costs for district staff.
The issue was approved with the stipulation that it go back through the negotiation process with the district’s collective bargaining team. Board member Ben Hill was the sole nay vote.
Board members also denied two long-term leave requests from Longfellow Elementary School kindergarten teacher Ingrid Youngblood and Horizons Exploratory Academy teacher Cara Rosingana. The board’s 4-3 denial of the requests stemmed from the ambiguity of the current policies regarding long-term leave, which the board has plans to address and clarify.
The ambiguities of the district policy were raised at the board’s February meeting when Salida Middle School math teacher Scott McFarland was granted a sabbatical to attend the TOVO Academy Barcelona coaches’ training with Todd Beane in Barcelona, Spain.
Voting in favor of the two teacher’s leaves were board members Ben Hill, Matt Hobbs and Jenn Schuchmann. Voting to deny were Jodi Breckenridge Petit, Carrie Maddox, Mandy Paschall and Joe Smith.
Not part of the agenda, but a topic that was raised by Superintendent David Blackburn, is the recent nationwide controversy surrounding the appropriateness of different books in a school setting and by age.
Blackburn said Salida does have policies in place to address book complaints “if somebody feels like the wrong book is not age appropriate or it’s not part of our mission. We have a complaint process.”
He recommended that the board look at some regulation policies at the May meeting to try to set up a rubric to be able to evaluate what books are age appropriate versus what books aren’t.
Blackburn also referenced the availability of inappropriate content on youngsters’ cellphones.
“I just want to make sure that if we want to talk about the needs that our kids have and school appropriateness and developmental stuff, and what you give them access to, if you’ve given your child a phone, you’ve given them porn. Considering that isn’t the case is silliness,” he said.
Blackburn went on to say that parents have a responsibility to have conversations around those materials with their children.
Giving a child a phone is “a parent’s choice, and it’s how we handle those things. Every family has to figure out how to handle it – and it’s a nightmare to handle if you’ve got kids,” he said.
