Salida’s popular Guidestone Pumpkin Patch & Harvest Festival at the Hutchinson Farm is happening again this year but with COVID-19 restrictions in place to maintain safety. The event takes place 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 9 – 11 and 16 – 18.
The patch is located off of U.S. 50 between Salida and Poncha Springs, across the highway from the Hutchinson Homestead.
Tickets cost $10 per person and children age two and younger are admitted free.
Guidestone is limiting the number of people admitted during each three hour period to 100.
More details are available at GuidestoneColorado.org. This is a rain, snow or shine event so weather related refunds will not be available.
In maintaining COVID-19 precautions, masks are required and social distancing, hand sanitizing will be observed.
“Everything has been approved by Chaffee County Public Health, including contact tracing if that should become necessary,” said Leah Capezio, Community Outreach Coordinator for Guidestone Colorado.
“If someone attends and comes down with the virus up to 14 days after attending the pumpkin patch they should contact Guidestone or Public Health.
“Because ticket sales are online we will have contact information for anyone who attended at that time. More details with a link to health policy and frequently asked questions are available on our website,” Capezio said.
Weekend events include crafts, farm animals like Delbert the Donkey, pony rides (for a small extra cost), wagon rides, live music, snacks, and a free pumpkin with each child’s ticket while supplies last.
Volunteers will help with craft tables, greeting food sales, parking management and farmyard friends to monitor the animals and the straw bale maze.
Guidestone is also hosting “Afternoon Autumns” at the Hutchinson Homestead from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through October 22.
If children are attending school on line this fall this is an opportunity for groups of three to six to reserve a day and time and choose up to three activities.
Guidestone will do the rest at the Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center to encourage learning and fun.
More information can be found at GuidestoneColorado.org. If children from more than one family are attending, one family should register on behalf of the group.
Those interested in volunteer opportunities and to help grow healthy produce for Salida School meals can participate in Community & School Farm Volunteer Days.
October volunteer hours are 9 a.m. to noon Mondays for harvest and 5 to 6 p.m. for power hour (any farm project that can be completed in an hour); 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays for field work and 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30- to 3 p.m. Fridays for field work. (There are no Friday hours Oct. 2, 9 or 16.)
Volunteers can help for all or part of any shift. Bring a mask, water bottle, sunscreen and enthusiasm. Work gloves and garden tools are available but volunteers can bring their own.
All are welcome and no experience is necessary. Volunteers receive produce to take home as seasonally available from the farm on Holman Avenue in Salida across the street from Trailside Estates. Look for the geodesic dome greenhouse.
Volunteers are also welcome for school garden maintenance support during “Tidy Up Tuesdays” from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. Oct. 6 and 20 at Longfellow Elementary School Garden and Oct. 27 at Salida Middle School Garden. Email info@guidestonecolordado.org to volunteer and learn about opportunities for November through February.
For information on all of these opportunities or to register for programs visit GuidestoneColorado.org, call 719-239-0955 or email info@guidestonecolorado.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.