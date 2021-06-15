The challenges of land use and housing affordability in Chaffee County and its municipalities were topics for discussion in virtual meetings of a planning collaborative made up of county and municipal stakeholders and a developer’s forum consisting of local developers, financial institutions and builders.
A report compiled by Root Policy Research provided insight from both groups to inform the pending land use code update in Chaffee County.
The report, which identifies barriers to development and land use solutions that would facilitate housing affordability, was presented to Chaffee County commissioners during their work session Monday.
Presenter Heidi Aggeler of Root outlined several challenges and possible solutions gleaned from both groups.
The planning collaborative group identified challenges as:
• A lack of understanding of the development process by both decision makers and developers.
• More clarity on what is expected of developers is needed – for example when an application is complete, the community’s vision for design and how to maximize density.
• A mismatch between what is being developed, what codes are incentivizing and the county’s need – including rental units, which are not being built. Most developers are keen to accommodate second-homeowner needs, but not locals’ needs.
• Developers need to better appreciate community growth goals and prepare to address infrastructure improvements versus fighting infrastructure requirements.
• Development design and character are important to residents – and not always the highest priority of developers, which can fuel community anti-growth sentiment and resistance to development.
• Developers need to be proactive in seeking community input and responding to concerns.
Solutions to those challenges included improving the development review process, developing a flowchart to respond to, including working with the community early to ensure buy-in and help navigate anti-growth attitudes, clarify the county’s commitment to curbing sprawl and driving growth into municipal growth areas – for example, discouraging sprawling large-acreage subdivisions to conserve ranch land and acknowledge that income-restricted affordable units are needed to maintain longer-term affordability, especially in rentals, in addition to non-income-restricted units.
Developers highlighted unmet housing needs such as lack of rentals.
The developers defined “workforce” or moderately priced housing as less than $1,200 per month for rent and $400,000 to buy.
They said there continues to be a demand for higher-end luxury housing, and addressing that demand will lessen the competition between workforce and non-local buyers.
Developers identified the approval process as the most significant barrier to residential development. Sticking points were zoning changes and changing expectations throughout the process between planning commission and city council meetings.
Another barrier mentioned was high tap fees that are not calibrated to dwelling unit or lot size.
Developers’ proposed solutions included increased transparency and a speedier approval process, reducing regulatory requirements for moderately priced units.
The group also suggested allowing increased density and smaller lots to reduce the suburban-style development incentivized by current codes, aligning zoning, construction and financing by modifying codes to allow four-unit developments by right, and allowing flexibility in standards for moderately priced units.
Financing solutions proposed were investment in public sector solutions, such as Low Income Housing Tax Credit developments and land donations and disincentivizing acquisition of units for short-term rental use by taxing those units as if they are hotels and using the resulting funds for affordable housing.
Analysis of the work of both groups by RPR generated several recommendations moving forward. Those include:
• Improve municipal and county coordination.
• Streamline creation of needed housing types.
• Providing resources.
• Facilitating smart growth.
Chaffee County Housing Director Becky Gray said the intent of the meetings and review by Root Policy Research was to help continue a community-wide conversation about growth and housing in Chaffee County as updates to the Land Use Code are considered.
Wendell Pryor, former director of Chaffee County Economic Development Corp., which co-convened the developers forum, said the report provides a blueprint for moving forward with solutions.
He said looking at the report it appears there are more areas of agreement than disagreement.
He said there is a currently a sense of urgency to address the short-term rental problem.
Pryor said affordable housing difficulty is beginning to thwart economic development efforts in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.