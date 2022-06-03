The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced two new grant programs designed to accelerate pandemic recovery in Colorado tourism destinations and the state’s outdoor recreation industry.
The Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office has introduced the Colorado State Outdoor Recreation Grant, a $4 million competitive grant program that will distribute funds to outdoor recreation projects over the next four years, according to a press release.
Eligible projects include upgrades to infrastructure, technical and planning assistance, marketing and promotion of events and assets and workforce development, all within the outdoor recreation industry. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis with quarterly review deadlines; the first deadline is June 30.
The Colorado Tourism Office Tourism Recovery Marketing Grant will distribute $1.85 million in matching grants to tourist destinations still in pandemic recovery. Eligible projects are city, county or regional tourism marketing and promotional campaigns overseen by nonprofit organizations promoting tourist destinations, Colorado cities or other political subdivisions of the state, economic development district organizations and Indian tribes. The application period is open from June 1 through Aug. 1.
Both grant programs are made possible through funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration State Tourism Grant, which will also enable increased marketing to international tourists. Colorado received a total of $9.68 million in EDA State Tourism Grant funding after it was made available to states to accelerate pandemic recovery in communities that rely on travel, tourism and outdoor recreation.
The state allocated half of the funds to the Colorado Tourism Office and half to the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office to address declines in international tourism and direct funds to tourism destinations and outdoor industry organizations and groups still recovering from the pandemic. Directing funds to Colorado communities was a priority in allocating the funds.
In addition to overseeing the Tourism Recovery Marketing Grant, the tourism office will allocate $2.4 million of the funds toward international marketing and promotions over the next four years, replacing funding lost over the pandemic. International tourism spending in the state dropped 81 percent from $1.8 billion in 2019 to $306 million in 2020 with 2021 forecasted to finish even lower.
International travelers are Colorado’s highest value tourist, staying longer and visiting more areas of the state, with a heavy emphasis on sustainable tourism, according to the tourism office.
Conor Hall, director of the state outdoor recreation office, said many parts of the outdoor recreation industry are also still in recovery.
“The pandemic has had a varied effect on the outdoor recreation industry. Some communities have seen such an influx of outdoor recreation tourists that they are scrambling to keep up with and mitigate the impacts. In other areas, communities are still trying to come back from the hit they took,” Hall said.
Both the Tourism Recovery Marketing Grant and the State Outdoor Recreation Grant are now accepting applications.
For more information, visit oedit.colorado.gov/tourism.
