Chaffee County will be well represented at Colorado State Fair as a number of local 4-H members move on to state-level competition with their projects.

Those whose work qualified for State Fair competition are:

Overall Grand Champion: Nola Tracy: Avocado Tree

Overall Reserve Grand Champion: Cole Shively, Soft Maple Sugar Cookie

Gardening

Nola Tracy: Avocado Tree, Champion Unit 2

Cooking 101

Cole Shively: Soft Maple Sugar Cookies, Champion

Beekeeping

Ian Helland: Bee Products Display, Champion

Cake Decorating:

Overall Grand Champion: Tanner Shellabarger, Antlers and Camo Cake

Overall Reserve Grand Champion:  Waverly Moore, Raft in the Ocean

Unit 1

Waverly Moore: Raft in the Ocean, Champion

Unit 2

Rivers Hill: Flower Garden, Champion

Unit 3

Tanner Shellabarger: Antlers and Camo Cake, Champion

Shooting Sports

Overall Grand Champion: Raymond Harvey

Overall Reserve Grand Champion: Trace Tweddell

Junior Display Boards

Trace Tweddell: .22 Rifle, Champion

Caleb Moen: Archery, Champion

Intermediate Display Boards

Emma McWhirter: Archery, Champion

Kaitlyn Jones: .22 Pistol, Champion

Tristian Jones: Muzzleloader, Champion

Senior Display Boards

Tucker Tweddell: Shotgun, Champion

Aiden Streeter: Muzzleloader, Champion

Clara Streeter: Archery, Champion

Intermediate Stand-Alone Exhibits

Raymond Harvey: .22 Rifle, Champion

Senior Stand-Alone Exhibits

Aspen Stearns: .22 Pistol, Champion

Woodworking

Overall Grand Champion: Tristan Jones, Computer Desk

Overall Reserve Grand Champion: Kaitlyn Jones, Collapsible Work Bench

Unit 1

Emmett Hachmann: Pokemon Ball, Champion

Unit 2

Liberty Wertz: American Girl Doll Bed, Champion

Unit 3

Kaitlyn Jones: Collapsible Work Bench, Champion

Unit 4

Tristan Jones: Computer Desk, Champion

STEM Projects-4

Overall Grand Champion: Josiah Wertz, Ohm’s Resistor

Overall Reserve Grand Champion: Lucas Lin, Wooden Catapult

Robotics

Lucas Lin: Wooden Catapult/Trebuchet, Champion

Computer

Joseph Windle: Scratch Coding, Champion

Electricity

Josiah Wertz: Ohm’s Resistor, Champion

Crafts and Hobbies

Overall Grand Champion: Chase Shellabarger, Bear Picture Leather Carving

Overall Reserve Grand Champion: Jamie Nall, Hot Air Balloon

Photography Unit 1

Jamie Nall: Hot Air Balloon, Champion

Leathercraft

Chase Shellabarger: Bear Picture Leather Carving, Champion

Ceramics Unit 6

Zachary Leon: Blue Mug, Junior Champion

Aberlyn Leon: Owl Bowl, Intermediate Champion

Scrapbooking

Meghan Anderson: Explore the World, Champion

Visual Arts Portfolio Pathways

Kamryn Everett: Dragonfly Painting, Champion

Visual Arts Sketchbook Crossroads

Kamryn Everett: Horse Sketch, Champion

Home Design and Decor

Lila Shively: Kitchen Remodel, Champion

Needlework

Shiloh Wertz: Cactus Cross Stitch, Champion

Artistic Clothing Creative Sewing

Liberty Wertz: Game Pillow, Champion

The Colorado State Fair will run from Aug. 27 through Sept. 6 at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.

For more information visit https://coloradostatefair.com.

For information about 4-H visit https://chaffee.extension.colostate.edu/4-h/.

