Chaffee County will be well represented at Colorado State Fair as a number of local 4-H members move on to state-level competition with their projects.
Those whose work qualified for State Fair competition are:
Overall Grand Champion: Nola Tracy: Avocado Tree
Overall Reserve Grand Champion: Cole Shively, Soft Maple Sugar Cookie
Gardening
Nola Tracy: Avocado Tree, Champion Unit 2
Cooking 101
Cole Shively: Soft Maple Sugar Cookies, Champion
Beekeeping
Ian Helland: Bee Products Display, Champion
Cake Decorating:
Overall Grand Champion: Tanner Shellabarger, Antlers and Camo Cake
Overall Reserve Grand Champion: Waverly Moore, Raft in the Ocean
Unit 1
Waverly Moore: Raft in the Ocean, Champion
Unit 2
Rivers Hill: Flower Garden, Champion
Unit 3
Tanner Shellabarger: Antlers and Camo Cake, Champion
Shooting Sports
Overall Grand Champion: Raymond Harvey
Overall Reserve Grand Champion: Trace Tweddell
Junior Display Boards
Trace Tweddell: .22 Rifle, Champion
Caleb Moen: Archery, Champion
Intermediate Display Boards
Emma McWhirter: Archery, Champion
Kaitlyn Jones: .22 Pistol, Champion
Tristian Jones: Muzzleloader, Champion
Senior Display Boards
Tucker Tweddell: Shotgun, Champion
Aiden Streeter: Muzzleloader, Champion
Clara Streeter: Archery, Champion
Intermediate Stand-Alone Exhibits
Raymond Harvey: .22 Rifle, Champion
Senior Stand-Alone Exhibits
Aspen Stearns: .22 Pistol, Champion
Woodworking
Overall Grand Champion: Tristan Jones, Computer Desk
Overall Reserve Grand Champion: Kaitlyn Jones, Collapsible Work Bench
Unit 1
Emmett Hachmann: Pokemon Ball, Champion
Unit 2
Liberty Wertz: American Girl Doll Bed, Champion
Unit 3
Kaitlyn Jones: Collapsible Work Bench, Champion
Unit 4
Tristan Jones: Computer Desk, Champion
STEM Projects-4
Overall Grand Champion: Josiah Wertz, Ohm’s Resistor
Overall Reserve Grand Champion: Lucas Lin, Wooden Catapult
Robotics
Lucas Lin: Wooden Catapult/Trebuchet, Champion
Computer
Joseph Windle: Scratch Coding, Champion
Electricity
Josiah Wertz: Ohm’s Resistor, Champion
Crafts and Hobbies
Overall Grand Champion: Chase Shellabarger, Bear Picture Leather Carving
Overall Reserve Grand Champion: Jamie Nall, Hot Air Balloon
Photography Unit 1
Jamie Nall: Hot Air Balloon, Champion
Leathercraft
Chase Shellabarger: Bear Picture Leather Carving, Champion
Ceramics Unit 6
Zachary Leon: Blue Mug, Junior Champion
Aberlyn Leon: Owl Bowl, Intermediate Champion
Scrapbooking
Meghan Anderson: Explore the World, Champion
Visual Arts Portfolio Pathways
Kamryn Everett: Dragonfly Painting, Champion
Visual Arts Sketchbook Crossroads
Kamryn Everett: Horse Sketch, Champion
Home Design and Decor
Lila Shively: Kitchen Remodel, Champion
Needlework
Shiloh Wertz: Cactus Cross Stitch, Champion
Artistic Clothing Creative Sewing
Liberty Wertz: Game Pillow, Champion
The Colorado State Fair will run from Aug. 27 through Sept. 6 at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.
For more information visit https://coloradostatefair.com.
For information about 4-H visit https://chaffee.extension.colostate.edu/4-h/.
