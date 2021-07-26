U.S. equities were little changed Thursday after the S&P 500’s biggest back-to-back advance in two months.
Asian markets were higher, with Hong Kong a notable outperformer. European markets also rose after that ECB maintained a dovish policy stance.
The 10-year yield declined following the rise in weekly jobless claims, partially reversing Wednesday’s sharp move higher.
In the bond market, 10-year Treasury yields are trading at 1.26 percent lower by -0.02 percentage points.
Oil was up for the third consecutive session closing near the levels that prevailed before Monday’s 7.6 percent drop.
The price of crude oil was up $1.43 at $71.73 and the spot price of gold was up $4.2 to $1,807.60.
Technology stocks led the gains, while the cyclical sectors lagged, suggesting a cautious market undertone.
Jobless claims released in the morning unexpectedly rose to 419,000 last week, the biggest jump since the end of March and higher than the consensus estimate.
While disappointing, it is worth nothing that this data can be noisy on a weekly basis, with seasonal adjustments impacting the numbers.
The four-week average continued to decline, indicating that the trend is lower. And positively, continuing claims declined to 3.24 million, a fresh pandemic low.
With job openings at record levels and consumer spending shifting towards services as the economy reopens, we believe that new applications for unemployment benefits will resume their downtrend.
Stocks struggled for direction today following a two-day rally that reversed Monday’s short-lived market pullback.
Positive corporate earnings results and expectations for robust economic growth for the remainder of the year have largely offset worries about the delta variant and its impact on the reopening.
About 86 percent of the S&P 500 companies that have reported so far are beating analyst estimates, supporting sentiment and valuations.
Supply bottlenecks, labor shortages and input cost inflation pose headwinds, but forward earnings estimates continue to rise, and companies are sitting on a record amount of cash. We believe that the remainder of the year could be choppy given elevated expectations but the economic and earning fundamentals remain positive.
