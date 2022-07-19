The Salida Community Development Department will report to Salida City Council today that as of July 14 the department has seen 105 total building permits, including 49 residential units, this year.
The report is among several reports to council expected to be given during the regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the Touber Building, 448 E First St., Room 190.
It includes this information:
At the same time last year the city had reviewed 136 permits with 126 total residential units (48 of them were the Salida Ridge Low-Income Housing Tax Credit project).
In 2020 the department had reviewed 87 permits with 37 total residential units.
Five RVs have been purchased from Holiday RV for use in the Open Doors RV Rental Program. Five more are currently reserved.
The RV Resort received its final certificate of occupancy and the Chaffee Housing Authority is working on matching applicants to units, with the hope of moving them in in the next week.
Purchase of remaining units will happen as soon as applications show anticipated demand.
River Ridge Inclusionary Housing units (built and managed by the housing trust) received their certificate of occupancy and all eight units closed last week.
Salida Ridge Apartments, a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit project, is not anticipated to open until September due to some fire suppression system supply chain issues.
Staff is working on migrating more parcel information to the department’s geographic information system database to enhance the review processes, with the hope of eventually making more information available to the public through the city website.
Numerous updated documents, including applications, have been uploaded to the Community Development Department web pages.
The department wrote that staff are contacting numerous entities with previous pre-annexation agreements and annexation agreements to follow up on related requirements, now that several of them have the required contiguity with city limits.
