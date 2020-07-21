Kathrin Troxlor said she wishes she and her husband, Brian Erdner, had more time to talk to the neighbors before the Limited Impact Review for their proposed Aspire Tours came before the Chaffee County Planning Commission.
“We love Salida,” Troxlor said. “We are not huge developers. We are looking to contribute in a positive way, and we are thinking outside the box to make that happen.”
Troxlor and Erdner are proposing an outfitter operation, which would include 10 campsites, eight cabins, common use buildings, agri-tourism with a barn and their private home, at 11302 CR 190 W. The property is 44 acres along the east side of the Arkansas River.
They are offering recreational tours, which will include rafting, hiking, backpacking and float fishing, to groups who will stay on the property at campsites and cabins.
“We want to create a business concept that gives back, not only taxes, but aligning with local people to use our platform to connect with our guests,” Troxlor said,
She said they would like to offer things like yoga, artist demonstrations, fly tying and other community education events to their guests.
“One of the problems we see in the county is lodging,” she said. “We are trying to create a whole experience, camping outdoors with a deeper immersion. We love the idea of minimal, simple cabins.”
Troxlor said she started Aspire Tours in 2014 in the Denver area out of nothing. They were offering small recreational tours, but Troxlor said she and her husband wanted to get out of the Denver area.
They spent two years searching for property where they could live and run their business.
“We spent two seasons living in a tent on the land,” Troxlor said. “We wanted to get a feel for the land, work it with our bare hands and respect and honor the natives who came before us. We also talked to our neighbors. We wanted to be respectful of them as well.”
James Hillard, with Colorado Building Collaborative, will be working with Troxlor and Erdner to develop their property.
“For me, this project is about helping small businesses come to the valley,” Hillard said. “Small business is the lifeblood of Salida and we need to support and encourage them to come here and stay here. If you live here, you know businesses need to support each other.”
Hillard said he first met Erdner in 2008 at FIBArk, and Troxlor the next year.
“They know the area, the community,” he said. “This is a project that will help support Salida. It’s known for it’s recreation, and this will help support that industry.”
The planning commission will continue their public hearing on the Aspire Tours Limited Impact Review at 6 p.m. today via Zoom meeting.
To attend, visit chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
