Solstice Trail: perhaps a way around expansion
Hard Rock Paving & Redi-Mix, Inc., of Salida has applied to the Bureau of Land Management for a permit expanding its mining area south of the city.
The proposed 50-acre expansion would include approximately 2.5 miles of the recently-constructed Solstice Trail which runs along the eastern flank of the expansion area.
Salida Mountain Trails began work on Methodist Mountain trails – including Solstice Trail – in 2013, seeking BLM approval for the project, raising funds before actually starting construction.
In the process of planning the trail, SMT representatives also contacted Hard Rock officials who at the time reportedly said they would avoid the trail.
The company’s position has apparently changed, though officials have not commented publicly.
The firm has been operating the gravel mine along with a concrete and paving business off CR 107 for 43 years, since 1977.
The trail was completed in 2019 at a cost of $50,000. According to the SMT’s Mike Smith, along with Sol Train, Solstice was designed as a downhill trail, which is different from trails that follow geographic contours and as a result costs more to construct.
At this point it is still relatively early in the BLM’s approval process. The agency is accepting public comments on the expansion until Sept. 30. After a scoping period, the BLM will prepare a draft environmental assessment, followed by a 30-day comment period and prepare a final EA before issuing a record of decision.
Hard Rock has been a contributing community member and has been a part of the development of the region for some four decades.
Perhaps in the months ahead through the approval process the proposed expansion can be altered to avoid including the trail.
A year: what a change
What a difference a year can make.
On Sept. 8, 2019, lightning started a fire in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness area southeast of Poncha Pass.
The Decker fire burned for more than six weeks, eventually covering some 9,000 acres, working its way north toward Salida, prompting dozens of forced evacuations, with hundreds of firefighters battling the blaze before being doused by fall storms.
This summer the fire burn led to flash flooding after a heavy rain hit the area.
Forward to a year later. On Sept. 8, 2020, what’s being called a summer snowstorm – since the first day of fall is officially Sept. 22 – dumped some 18 inches of snow on the city and region.
The heavy, wet snow caused substantial damage to trees in the valley, trees which had not even started turning color, much less falling.
Before last week’s storm, as of the end of August, precipitation in the area stood at 3.77 inches compared to a January-August average of 7.84 inches, or just 48 percent of average.
Even with the storm’s 1.72 inches of precip, the year’s moisture total is still just 62 percent – 5.49 versus 8.73 inches – of the January-September average
While the forecast calls for a return to warm, dry weather for the next few days, the storm knocked down the immediate danger of a wildfire in the region and helped control several fires burning in the state.
The storm was a blessing, especially considering what’s now happening in Washington, Oregon and California. Nearly 100 wildfires are burning in the three West Coast states, covering tens of thousands of acres. The fires have literally wiped out entire towns, destroyed thousands of homes and other buildings and killed more than 30 people.
Compared to a year ago, and considering what’s happenening elsewhere, we’ll take the snow ... even snow in summer.
— MJB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.