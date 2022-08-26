Chaffee County Public Health reported that it is actively monitoring cases of monkeypox, or MPV, in Colorado and is prepared to respond quickly and appropriately if there is a positive case in Chaffee County.

As of Aug. 16, 155 positive cases had been confirmed in Colorado, but no positive cases in residents have been reported in Chaffee County.

