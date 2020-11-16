U.S. equities closed higher Friday, reversing Thursday’s losses and finishing at a fresh record high.
Major global indexes logged another week of gains as vaccine optimism largely offset worsening coronavirus trends and the threat of new restrictions.
Ten-year Treasury yields rose modestly, and oil declined but remains about 8 percent higher for the week at $40 a barrel.
While at a central-bank summit, Fed Chair Powell highlighted the need for more fiscal aid as the near term outlook remains uncertain and recovery uneven.
On the stimulus front, the stalemate continues and looks unlikely that a bipartisan compromise will be achieved.
About 90 percent of S&P 500 companies reported third-quarter earnings last week.
Earnings delivery has been much stronger than expected, as 84 percent of the companies have exceeded analyst estimates by a near record of 18 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.