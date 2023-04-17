Representatives with Salida Soak and Swim will meet with Salida City Council to discuss an outdoor pool at Centennial Park during the city’s work session at 6 p.m. today.
Salida Soak and Swim describes themselves in their presentation to the city as “a multi-generational group of citizens passionate about bringing financially feasible outdoor pools to our community.”
Their goal is “to partner with the City of Salida to expand the Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center with outdoor pools to enhance health, connection, recreation, relaxation and rehabilitation while increasing the economic viability of the Aquatic Center.”
The group is presenting a community survey, with 928 results, which states that 814 people, or 88 percent, which asked if they would prefer an outdoor community pool, an outdoor soaking pool or both, said they wanted both.
