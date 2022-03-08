Concert promoter Live Nation announced it will move its Seven Peaks Music Festival from Buena Vista to Saguache County, outside Villa Grove, after Saguache County commissioners approved a special use permit.
Live Nation decided to cancel its 2021 Labor Day music festival in Buena Vista, although Chaffee County commissioners gave the company extended time to amend its event permit application.
That amended application would need to be in compliance with state statute regarding its relationship with a nonprofit entity and with the county public health order at the time of application, capping the number of attendees at 5,000.
Live Nation, which had hoped to have 20,000 attendees and had already begun selling tickets, decided to cancel.
“The decision has more to do with conditions in the music festival industry and Live Nation business considerations than any current Chaffee County policies,” County Commission Keith Baker said after talking with Live Nation representative Jim Reid abut the cancellation. “Festivals are being canceled all over the place, and the industry buzz is shows may not resume until sometime next year.”
Live Nation has estimated that around 20,000 people will attend this year’s festival.
Saguache County has a population of about 6,368, and Villa Grove’s population is about 230.
