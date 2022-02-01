A previously scheduled motions hearing set for 9 a.m. Feb. 24 will be moved to Fremont County as well.
Morphew defense asks for dismissal
- by D.J. DeJong Mail Staff Writer
A motions hearing to address alleged prosecution discovery violations made by the defense in the Barry Morphew case will be decided by 11th Judicial District Court Judge Ramsey Lama “in due course” in a written decision.
Following defense attorney Iris Eytan’s examination of former CBI agent Joe Cahill regarding discovery of emails, and DNA related evidence, the defense requested several sanctions against the prosecution for discovery violations, including the dismissal of the first degree murder charge against Morphew or at least a reduction to second degree murder.
Deputy District Attorney Mark Hurlbert countered the accusation saying, “They have what we have.”
Eytan also asked for dismissal of lesser charges and a reduction in Morphew’s bond from $500,000 to $15,000 among other requests.
Following the venue change from Chaffee County to Fremont County, the court set a motions hearing for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 11 at Fremont County Combined Court in Cañon City to address outstanding motions.
