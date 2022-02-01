Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High near 15F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near -5F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.