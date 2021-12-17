A storm front moving through the area earlier this week, from Tuesday evening through early Thursday, brought heavy winds and a little snow.
After the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for winds gusting up to 60-65 mph, Monarch Mountain closed on Wednesday due to the high winds.
The weather station at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field reported sustained winds of 40 mph, with gusts up to 57.5 mph at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
The Denver Post reported more than 50,000 residents lost power along the Front Range, including Denver and Colorado Springs.
The Weather Service is predicting a milder weekend for the area, with sunny skies, high temperatures starting in the upper 30s and reaching 48 on Sunday, and light winds around 10 mph.
Monarch Mountain reported 5 inches of snow accumulation fell during the storm.
The Mountain Mail reported .08 inch of moisture in the rain and snow that fell Wednesday.
