Who serves next on the City of Salida’s Planning Commission will be decided at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
The three candidates will be interviewed at Monday’s work session and council is scheduled to make a decision at Tuesday’s meeting.
Council will also discuss resolution 2020-33 and whether to certify delinquent accounts to the Chaffee County Treasurer, Dee Dee Copper.
The treasurer requires a certified list of delinquent water, sewer and special charges to be added to the 2020 tax roll and collected in the same manner as other taxes are collected.
With Poncha Springs voting against joining Chaffee County’s multi jurisdictional housing authority, Salida will also consider repealing and replacing resolution 2020-31 to reflect Poncha’s decision. If approved, the county, Salida and Buena Vista will now join together on the housing authority.
Council will also decide once again whether to extend its state of local emergency and COVD-19 action plan.
The consent agenda includes the Salida Fire Department’s request for Pproposals for a facility and needs assessment. After receiving 16 bids, staff is recommending the city enter a service agreement with Neenan Archistruction for $45,000.
The original Salida Fire Station only has one apparatus bay and none of the modern fire apparatus fit in that space, according to fire chief Doug Bess’ submission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.