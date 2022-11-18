Salida City Council unanimously passed all five ordinances considered during its meeting Tuesday.
Ordinance 2022-19 will “provide for more clarity for property owners and applicants” regarding zoning variances in the land use code Section 16-4-180. It will also provide instruction for the Board of Adjustment, which is the quasi-judicial board that hears variances. In Salida, the Planning Commission also serves as the Board of Adjustment.
Council passed an ordinance rezoning selected lots within the River Ridge and Dutch Run subdivisions. They were a mix of high-density residential and manufactured housing residential, and all are currently vacant.
The ordinance rezones them all as high-density residential.
Both of those ordinances were second readings, and there was no public input on either during the public hearings.
Ordinance 2022-21 approved a planned development overlay and major impact review for the 505 Oak St. subdivision.
The inclusionary housing requirement for the subdivision would be 7.3 units, and applicant said they intend to deed restrict six of the apartment rental units and offer two for sale, which meets the inclusionary housing requirements.
There were some variance requests to the plan, including:
• A change of maximum density from 32 units, allowed within the C-1 commerical zone, which is increased to 37 units through inclusionary housing, to a total of 44 units, increasing the density by 19 percent.
• Since all proposed lots will front a private road instead of a public street, the applicant is requesting a less-than-minimum lot frontage.
• Because the property is within the Colo. 291 established commercial overlay area, multifamily dwelling units require conditional use approval, while the applicant is requesting the apartments be allowed as a use by right.
• The applicant is also requesting a reduced minimum lot size for multifamily lots 11-17, from the required 5,063 to lots ranging from 3,176 to 4,207.
The last two ordinances were for annexation of and zoning as C-1 commercial for the Stringer annexation at 1730 Holman Ave.
All three of those ordinances were first readings. The second readings and public hearings were set for Dec. 6.
The council passed two proclamations, one proclaiming Nov. 11 as Veterans Day and another designating November as Native American Heritage Month.
