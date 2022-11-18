Salida City Council unanimously passed all five ordinances considered during its meeting Tuesday.

Ordinance 2022-19 will “provide for more clarity for property owners and applicants” regarding zoning variances in the land use code Section 16-4-180. It will also provide instruction for the Board of Adjustment, which is the quasi-judicial board that hears variances. In Salida, the Planning Commission also serves as the Board of Adjustment.

