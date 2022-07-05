The Learning Source, a nonprofit educational provider, will offer, in partnership with local libraries, summer semester intensive English classes beginning July 11 for adults in Chaffee and Lake counties.
English language classes are multilevel and held at the Salida and Buena Vista libraries, Full Circle of Leadville and online.
Most classes are in person and available at no cost, including books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms.
“We are excited to continue our programming, designed to promote education for adults and their families, to the mountain region of Colorado,” Lindsay Rice, mountain programs coordinator, said in a press release. “Our goal is to reach and serve new students in the area and help them achieve their work and life dreams.”
Classes will be offered from July 11 to Sept. 17.
Salida classes will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at Salida Regional Library, 405 E St.
Buena Vista classes will be from 10 a.m.-noon Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave.
Leadville classes will be from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Full Circle of Leadville, 115 E. Seventh St., and online.
To enroll in classes, complete the online registration form at https://www.thelearningsource.org/classes/english-classes.
