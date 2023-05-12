Salida School District student population continues to grow despite a dip during the pandemic.
Demographic predictions indicate a student population growth of 370 over the next 10 years in Salida School District.
Shannon Bingham of Western Demographics presented a recent demographic study regarding potential growth in Salida School District to the Salida school board at its meeting Tuesday.
Bingham said the district’s geographic area has grown by 700 people during the past 10 years and a “significant amount of new housing has been constructed.
Even so, he said, school-aged population in the area is smaller than elsewhere.
Bingham said his research indicated a stable birth rate at an average of approximately 70.5 births per year over the past six years, and stable school enrollment, with a dip due to the pandemic and a recovery due to new housing.
His data showed both Salida and Poncha Springs have added 75 new homes to the housing stock during the past five years.
He predicts that annual growth pace is sustainable for the foreseeable future.
Based on his research, Bingham projects enrollment growth of 130 students in the next five years and 370 during the coming 10 years.
Bingham’s data showed as of 2021 the total population of the area comprising Salida School District was 10,275.
Overall, Bingham said the population within the district boundary has increased by 700 during the past decade.
The school-aged population within that boundary is a relatively small cohort, with 1,605 residents between the ages of 5 and 19 in 2021.
An additional 461 youngsters of preschool age, younger than 5, were also recorded.
The largest cohorts in the area tended to be those considered “empty nesters” between the ages of 45 and 59 with 1,932, and those of retirement age between 60 and 79 with 2,886 for a total of 4,818.
Bingham also said building permits in Salida and Poncha Springs have averaged about 75 per year in each community in recent years.
Based on current projections, Bingham predicts about 16 new elementary students, nine new middle school students and 13 new high school students in 2023.
Cumulatively, by 2032 he projects 199 elementary, 109 middle and 162 high school students entering the Salida School District.
