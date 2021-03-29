Crews are back to work on Colo. 17 after the winter hiatus. Work has progressed well ahead of schedule, and crews have completed most of the construction they will begin work on final projects tasks.
For the week of March 28, motorists traveling in the area will find crews working throughout the project installing guardrail and should experience only temporary delays.
There will be a mobile work zone that motorists will have to navigate this week as crews begin shoulder seeding. This work will be going on throughout the project area, mile post 84.5 to 118.4.
• Project work hours are daylight hours, Monday through Friday.
• Motorists will encounter brief closures with single lane alternating traffic.
• The speed limit is reduced to 40 mph through the work zone.
• Flagging personnel will be on site to direct traffic through the area as construction equipment enters and exits the work zone.
