Salida Community Center was recently awarded a $15,000 grant by the Colorado COVID Relief Fund in order to help provide food to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fund is administered by an executive committee in coordination with the governor’s office to raise and coordinate allocation of money based on COVID-19 prevention, impact and recovery need of community-based organizations in Colorado.
Salida Community Center director Elaine Allemang said the grant money will be used to pay the bills for the center and purchase non-food items for those who need then, such as toilet paper.
Because more food is being ordered in for distribution, refrigerators and freezers are running full time, which means a higher electric bill, she said.
Since the center hasn’t been able to be rented for events due to COVID-19, that source of funds has dried up for the time being.
The Salida Community Center has been monitoring the development of COVID-19 and taking proactive steps to help the people most vulnerable at this time, Allemang stated in a press release.
She said since the COVID-19 pandemic they have seen a substantial amount of need in the community.
“Before the pandemic our normal number of people served was around 240 people and has now increased to over 700,” she said. “We worked with Care and Share from Colorado Springs in order to obtain more food.”
Allemang predicts seniors and those most at risk from the virus will continue to stay home and get their food and other necessities delivered.
“Most seniors are scared to get out and those at risk are not wanting to get out,” Allemang said.
Thanks to several board members and caring people in the community they are able to take trailers and pick up extra food to distribute, she said.
“On the first Wednesday of each month we are provided with a semi-truck load of food which includes fruits, vegetables, meat and canned goods to hand out to people in need.
“With the help of volunteers we are able to deliver to over 200 homes that include seniors and at risk individuals in the community and hand out food from the center to over 175 homes,” Allemang said.
She said she thought the award was awesome and will allow the center to continue to help people in the community.
“It will help us out tremendously,” she said.
Anyone that would be interested in volunteering for any of these program can contact Elaine at the Salida Community Center at 719-539-3351.
