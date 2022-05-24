The Salida Museum, 406½ W. U.S. 50 will resume summer hours after the Memorial Day weekend.
Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and remain in effect until Labor Day. Check the website at www.salidamuseum.org for current hours.
Since the museum is dependent on volunteers to serve as docents, it is suggested that visitors call first to be sure it is open. Call 719-539-7483.
The Salida Museum was established in 1954 by Harriet Alexander, Salida’s first female city council member and for whom Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field is named.
She contributed many of her own antiques and historical objects to the museum, which was first located in a single room inside Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center.
Although she didn’t really care to fly, she realized the importance of having an airport and was instrumental in seeing that Salida got one. She made the final payment on the terminal in 1971.
The museum continues to grow with exhibits on local railroad and mining history; schools; fashions from bygone years; Laura Evans, who was one of Colorado’s most famous madams; and more.
Admission is $5 for adults ages 18-64, $3 for seniors 65 and older, $1 for kids ages 7-17 and free for kids younger than age 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.