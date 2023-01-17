The Chaffee County Combined Tactical Team arrested Derek Glenn Pulos, 59, of Salida Thursday after a complaint was filed against him for sexual assault, Salida Police Chief Russell Johnson said.

Pulos is being held in the Chaffee County Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 cash-only bail, and he is set to appear in Chaffee County District Court at the next available date.

