The Chaffee County Combined Tactical Team arrested Derek Glenn Pulos, 59, of Salida Thursday after a complaint was filed against him for sexual assault, Salida Police Chief Russell Johnson said.
Pulos is being held in the Chaffee County Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 cash-only bail, and he is set to appear in Chaffee County District Court at the next available date.
He is being charged with multiple counts, including attempted first-degree murder, menacing, reckless endangerment, false imprisonment, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, assault in the first degree and sexual assault.
Johnson said Salida officers took a criminal complaint on Jan. 8 from a female victim, who alleged she had been sexually assaulted a few months earlier by a man she knew. She told officers she owed the suspect money, and a few days before the assault she met with him at a private residence in Salida, where he threatened her with a firearm, then held her against her will. She reported there were other people at the residence at the same time.
Salida detectives interviewed numerous witnesses, and some of them reported they had also been victims of menacing by the suspect.
Based on information the detectives gathered, Johnson said they were able to secure search warrants for the suspect’s residence and vehicles. It was decided that due to the violent nature of the crimes, the tactical team would assist with serving the warrants.
The team attempted to call out the suspect via a public announcement system but got no response. They called his phone, and he claimed he was not at his home, but officers discovered he was lying about that while hiding out in his garage.
Johnson said the tactical team introduced chemical munitions, after which the suspect exited and was taken into custody.
After being medically cleared at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, Pulos was turned over to the detention center.
A search of the residence turned up two firearms, ammunition and narcotics.
