Markets fall after strong jobs report

The Labor market added 517,000 jobs in January, far higher than the expected 187,000, sending equity markets lower and bond yields higher.
Markets have started to price in an additional Federal Reserve rate hike after the blowout jobs report.
Growth and high-multiple technology stocks lagged value Friday.
Growth-style stocks generally have higher exposure to interest-rate risk, as they use higher levels of debt to fuel growth.
International stocks were mixed, with Asia shares higher and European markets lower.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield jumped more than 3.5 percent on the strong labor news.
Energy markets held steady, with the price of oil hovering around $76 per barrel, while natural gas continues to fall even with cold snaps gripping parts of the United States.
“Good news is bad news” today as the blowout jobs report adds to negative market sentiment and likely gives the Fed room to raise rates further if needed to cool inflation. The unemployment rate fell to 3.4 percent, beating estimates for 43.6 percent, and posting the lowest unemployment rate since My of 1969.
Top drivers were in the leisure and hospitality sector.
The services sector has been growing since the economy reopened, and consumer spending has shifted from goods.
The Fed has been in hiking mode to try and cool the economy and bring down inflationary pressures.
Many sectors of the economy, like housing, have seen a notable slowdown, and forward looking indicators point to further softening in inflation; however, the labor market has been a bright spot of resiliency and adds to inflationary pressures.
The Fed has looked to the labor market for hiking cues, looking for cracks as a sign to slow its tightening cycle.
Amazon, Apple and Alphabet all reported earnings after the bell yesterday.
All three provided disappointing results or disappointing forward guidance.
Margin compression has been underway over the last year, as shortages and rising costs dent corporate profit.
A strong labor market has meant companies have had to increase wages to retain talent, directly impacting margins.
The Nasdaq underperformed Friday, likely a result of confluence of factors from softening revenue growth, higher wages and increased Fed rate expectations.
