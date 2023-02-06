Markets fall after strong jobs report

The Labor market added 517,000 jobs in January, far higher than the expected 187,000, sending equity markets lower and bond yields higher.

Markets have started to price in an additional Federal Reserve rate hike after the blowout jobs report.

