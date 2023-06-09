Salida City Council unanimously approved an emergency ordinance regarding the intergovernmental wastewater agreement between Salida and the Town of Poncha Springs during a regular meeting Tuesday.
The ordinance will impose a “temporary moratorium on the acceptance, processing and approval of applications for the connection to the wastewater system for those properties benefiting from the Poncha Interceptor and affected by its capacity limitations and declaring an emergency.”
Poncha Springs and two development companies, Tailwind Group LLC and Full Views Matter LLC, filed a summons and complaint against the City of Salida May 12 in Chaffee County District Court.
Council decided not to move ahead with a motion amending Chapter 8 of the Salida Municipal Code, limiting excessive vehicle idling within the city to 15 minutes.
In public comments, members of BETCH (Bringing Everyone Together through the Crisis of Housing) said such an ordinance would have unexpected consequences for anyone who is living in the vehicle, and council members agreed, stating it was one of the reasons they decided not to move forward with it.
Mayor Dan Shore said he saw this ordinance as a conflict between sustainability being in conflict with equality. He said he’d support public transportation, which is sustainability and equality working together.
One public comment suggested just communicating with your neighbors or whoever may be idling their vehicle.
Councilwoman Alisa Pappenfort said, “You must have nicer neighbors,” stating that she’s had to go over and turn her neighbor’s vehicle off after talking to them.
Councilwoman Jane Templeton said she thought the ordinance needed to be revisited in some other way, that rules do change behavior, and if we didn’t have speeding or traffic laws, people would violate them every day.
“This is not to target those who don’t live in traditional housing,” Templeton said. “We need to get the idiots to turn their vehicles off. Education is not going to work.”
Sitting as the liquor licensing authority, the council unanimously approved a fermented malt beverage on/off premises liquor license for Howard General at 108 Stage Road, Unit A. This will allow malt beverages to be consumed on site, or to be purchased for consumption elsewhere.
In new business council unanimously approved a resolution to allow overnight camping in Marvin Park on Sept. 15-16 for the 2023 Salida 76 and Crest Crank event.
Council made two proclamations, one declaring June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month and the second declaring June 21 as the Longest Day in support for finding a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.