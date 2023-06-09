Salida City Council unanimously approved an emergency ordinance regarding the intergovernmental wastewater agreement between Salida and the Town of Poncha Springs during a regular meeting Tuesday.

The ordinance will impose a “temporary moratorium on the acceptance, processing and approval of applications for the connection to the wastewater system for those properties benefiting from the Poncha Interceptor and affected by its capacity limitations and declaring an emergency.”

