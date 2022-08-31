The Chaffee County Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board announced it will accept pre-application letters of interest for its 2022 grant funding cycling until 11:59 p.m. Sept. 25.

The board is an advisory group to the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners that recommends grant funding in support of local public benefit programs and initiatives, a press release stated. Its grants have invested more than $980,000 into the community since the program’s launch in 2017.

