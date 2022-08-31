The Chaffee County Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board announced it will accept pre-application letters of interest for its 2022 grant funding cycling until 11:59 p.m. Sept. 25.
The board is an advisory group to the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners that recommends grant funding in support of local public benefit programs and initiatives, a press release stated. Its grants have invested more than $980,000 into the community since the program’s launch in 2017.
The grant program is funded through a local, voter-approved, 5 percent excise tax levied on the first sale or transfer of unprocessed retail (recreational) marijuana from retail cultivation facilities in Chaffee County.
Organizations eligible for grants include programs under the supervision of Chaffee County Human Services or Public Health; nonprofits serving Chaffee County youth or providing services in one or more of the following areas: human services (including youth services), public health (including mental health), and workforce and family housing; and government agencies for the regulation of marijuana and other drugs and enforcement of related laws.
New for 2022 is a mini-grant program, which will offer a simplified grant application for requests of $5,000 or less. The regular grants application will still be available for requests of up to a maximum of $20,000. Applicants may apply for both grant options.
Projections are that marijuana excise tax revenues to fund grants will be an estimated 40 percent lower than last year, totaling about $200,000 available for grants in 2022. Given the lower total funding this year, prospective applicants are encouraged to consider collaborative opportunities that leverage partnerships and optimize efficiencies and impacts.
To register an organization and access the applications visit https://www.grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=ccgrants. The board will notify qualified applicants with an invitation to proceed with the full application on a rolling basis as pre-applications are submitted. The full grant application will open Oct. 3, and submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. Oct. 24. Grant awards will be announced in early December following the county commissioners’ approval.
Anyone interested in learning more about the grant program or application system may join an optional, informational meeting with board members from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 12 via Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/4328290633, or in person at 104 Crestone Ave., Salida, in the commissioners’ chambers.
