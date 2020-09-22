County prints signs to show commitments

In an effort to remind people of the five commitments to containment of COVID-19, Chaffee County Public Health has created yard signs that are being offered free to the public.
The signs list the five commitments:
• Maintain 6 feet of distance.
• Wash hands often.
• Wear face coverings in public.
• Get tested if symptoms develop.
• Stay home when sick.
Andrea Carlstrom, CCPH director, said CCPH decided to provide the signs to the public to “demonstrate our countywide solidarity in keeping our community healthy during the pandemic.”
CCPH recently received grant funding to produce various marketing tools to promote public health goals.
“We continue to explore new avenues for spreading the word about how to slow the spread of COVID-19,” she said.
Business owners and Chaffee County residents are encouraged to post the yards signs on their property.
To schedule a time to pick up a sign, contact April Obholz Bergeler at 303-359-4729 or aob@chaffeecounty.org.
