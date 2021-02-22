Dolly Parton Imagination Library – Local program reaches hundreds of Chaffee kids

Since the Dolly Parton Imagination Library was launched locally in March 2015, it has given more than 33,000 books to roughly 1,200 children.
Salida Sunrise Rotary Club and Buena Vista Rotary jointly support and the sponsor the program, which enables Chaffee County children up to 5 years old to receive age-appropriate books in the mail every month for free.
Besides the obvious goal of putting free, high quality books in the hands of our community’s young children, the rotary clubs want to promote and encourage a love of reading among children, according to Salida Sunrise Rotary. Many studies have shown that money invested in early literacy skills in young children has a far-reaching impact.
In January, Monarch Community Outreach donated $1,000 to help support the program.
There are currently 500 kids in Chaffee County receiving books.
The first book that registered children receive is the children’s classic: The Little Engine That Could. This serves as a welcome to the program and includes a letter from Dolly Parton.
An Imagination Library book selection committee, made up of childhood literacy experts, then selects the set of books to be mailed each year for each age group.
Children younger than 1 year old receive bright, colorful board books that may include rhyme and rhythm.
As the ages increase, so does the complexity of the stories and the characters.
Many books come with an inner flap offering ideas on how to enhance the learning before, during and after reading the book.
Some book titles for 2021 include: “Sassy: Bedtime for Baby,” “I Love My Mommy Because,” “Llama, Llama Red Pajama,” “Sleep Train,” “The Snowy Day” and “The Tale of Peter Rabbit.”
According to Salida Sunrise Rotary, 97 percent of the families said in a survey that they felt their children were building better literacy skills as a result of receiving the Imagination Library books.
Families in Chaffee County can register for the program online at https://imaginationlibrary.com/usa/ or www.salidasunriserotary.org.
Registration forms are also available at both the Salida Regional Library and the Buena Vista Public Library.
