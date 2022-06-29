The Salida Tree Board is seeking residents to adopt street trees at their homes in the public right-of-way adjacent to the street.
The Tree Board reported in a press release that it has already planted 20 new street trees through its Adopt-a-Tree program.
Anyone who is interested in adopting a tree to be planted at their home should visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/bc-tb. Scroll to the bottom of the page to find the adoption form.
Tree Board members said many of the city’s street and park trees are either dying due to insects, disease or neglect or they are what is described as over-mature.
Over-mature trees have many dead limbs and often have interior decay. Once they get to this stage they become potentially hazardous trees as falling branches may damage parked cars or injure pedestrians or kids playing in the park.
After a recent evaluation nine park trees and more than 30 street trees will be removed. Some of the trees slated for removal are more recently planted trees that never received adequate water.
Another 30 street trees will be pruned to extend their lives and remove hazardous limbs.
Removals leave a hole in the tree canopy, but the city is working to replace these trees so future Salidans can enjoy city parks and shady streets.
The Tree Board reminds residents who already have a street tree to be sure it is getting sufficient water in all seasons of the year, including winter. This may mean getting out the hose even if the tree is in an irrigated lawn, but especially if the yard has been converted to xeriscaping. Water the entire area between the trunk and drip-line (the farthest the branches reach).
For questions or concerns, call the Tree Board at 719-539-9195.
