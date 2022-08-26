Global Citizenship:
Study of Another Country
Intermediate
Aberlyn Leon – First, Champion, Grand Champion
Beekeeping:
Unit 2
Senior
Ian Helland – Qualifier
Leathercraft:
Pictorial Carving
Intermediate
Chase Shellabarger – Second, Reserve Champion
Photography:
Photography Basics – Unit 1
Junior
Lauren Veltri – 10th
Intermediate
Jamie Nall – Qualifier
Visual Arts:
Sketch Crossroads
Junior
Kamryn Everett – Third
Zachary Leon – Qualifier
Woodworking:
Nailing it Together
Intermediate
Kaitlyn Jones – First, Champion
Making the Cut
Intermediate
Dean Baker – Fifth
Junior
Emmett Hachmann – Ninth
Metal Working:
Metal Fabrication – Unit 3
Senior
Aspen Stearns – Ninth
Artistic Clothing:
Upscale Your Style – Stitched
Senior
Evelyn Hachmann – Sixth
Cake Decoration:
Cake Deocrating – Unit 1
Junior
Kamryn Everett – Qualifier
Cake Decorating – Unit 2
Junior
Harper Veltri – Qualifier
Cake Decorating – Unit 4
Intermediate
Tanner Shellabarger – First, Champion, Grand Champion
Computer Science:
Level 2
Intermediate
Joseph Windle – First, Champion
Electricity:
Magic of Electricity
Intermediate
Lucas Lin – Second, Reserve Champion
Robotics and Engineering:
Platforms – Beginner – Unit 4
Intermediate
Ryder Moore – First, Champion
Platforms – Intermediate – Unit 5
Senior
Ian Helland – Second, Reserve Champion
Robots on the Move
Intermediate
Lucas Lin – Third
Give Robotics a Hand
Junior
Samuel Astor – Third
Shooting Sports:
Archery
Senior
Evelyn Hachmann – Qualifier
Junior
Samuel Astor – Qualifier
Shotgun
Senior
Tucker Tweddell – Qualifier
Intermediate
Gavin Erchul – Eighth
.22 Rifle
Junior
Easton Hachmann – Qualifier
.22 pistol
Intermediate
Kaitlyn Jones – Third
Muzzleloading
Senior
Tristan Jones – Fifth
Intermediate
Garrett Homer – Third
Shotgun Stand Alone
Senior
Raymond Harvey – 10th
Shooting Sports Championship:
Archery
Senior
Clara Streeter – 45th of 75
Muzzleloading
Senior
Tristan Jones – 22nd of 37
Junior
Kaitlyn Jones – 12th of 37
Sport Fishing:
Take the Bait
Intermediate
Ethan Schwarz – Third
Dog Trials Contest
Dog Rally
Novice B
Lily Egbert – Sixth of 29
