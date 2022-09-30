Poncha Springs town trustees voted unanimously Monday to approve the 2021 budget audit as presented.
Mayor Pro-tem Adrian Quintana presided over the meeting in Mayor Ben Scanga’s absence.
Quintana said the environment is changing around Poncha Springs, and it was a good idea to remain mindful of that.
He said the activity of the past couple of years might not be at the same level going forward.
Trustees conducted a public hearing on the Comstock boundary line adjustment for property in the 300 block of Ouray Avenue, on the southwest corner of Ouray Avenue and La Plata.
Trustees approved the boundary line adjustment following the public hearing.
A new retail liquor fermented malt beverage off-premises liquor license for McFarland Oil LLC, doing business as Shavano Snack Mart, 11344 W. U.S. 50, was approved following a public hearing.
Trustees approved a beer and wine liquor license renewal for Red Truck Pizza Co. LLC for the restaurant at 10015 U.S. 50.
They unanimously approved an intergovernmental agreement regarding opioid settlement funds.
The municipalities of Buena Vista and Salida as well as the county had already approved the agreement, which will allow pooling of resources at the county level.
Poncha Springs’ share of the settlement equates to about $1,800 per year.
Trustees approved Resolution 2022-8, a lot sales restriction release on lot 98 of Little River Ranch minor subdivision.
A special meeting was scheduled for Oct. 5 to discuss land acquisition and negotiations.
Town Administrator Brian Berger said he wanted to have the special meeting before the scheduled 2023 draft budget work session at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24, immediately before the trustees’ regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.
