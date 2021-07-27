Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. NW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph.