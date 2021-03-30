Colorado Department of Transportation and Salida will begin construction upgrades at various locations along U.S. 50 and Colo. 291.
Salida will upgrade sidewalks, curb and gutter systems, median patterned concrete, and conduit for street lighting.
Work will take place on U.S. 50 and Palmer Street to Colo 291 (Oak Street).
The CDOT portion of the project includes work on Americans with Disabilities Act ramps at various intersections on U.S. 50 and Colo. 291.
Work will also take place on U.S. 50 from mile marker 220.48 to 223.40, and at East 15th Street.
Work on Colo. 291 will take place from milemarker 0.0 to 2.24 and locations include Wood Avenue, B, D, E, G, I, L, M, N, and O streets.
Crews will also upgrade sidewalks, curb and gutter systems, and asphalt patching.
Salida Public Works Director David Lady said the work on U.S. 50 is a continuation of the Phase IV streetscape work including lighting and sidewalks.
Current work does not include a roundabout for the intersection of Colo. 291 and U.S. 50, which has been discussed by CDOT and city council, but is a future project that remains to be planned out, Lady said.
Working hours for the current project will be Monday through Saturday during daylight hours.
Minimal delays to traffic are anticipated, with shoulder closures and single-lane closures throughout the duration of the project.
Street and driveway access will also be impacted with alternate routes indicated with signage.
Access may be impacted but will always be maintained for businesses and property owners.
Motorists are advised to slow down, drive with caution and give themselves extra travel time.
Sidewalk closures will be guided by flaggers only during working hours and sidewalks will be closed with barricades and orange fencing overnight and on weekends.
Pedestrians, cyclists and skate-boarders will not be permitted in construction work areas.
The speed limit will be reduced to 40 mph within the work zone on U.S. 50 and will be strictly enforced.
Traffic fines will be doubled in the work zone.
For more information call 719-430-4525, email: salidaimprovements@gmail.com or visit the project webpage at www.codot.gov/projects/us50-salida-ped-improvements
Work is expected to be completed by mid-August.
