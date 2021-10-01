A recent $2 million grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation will add bike lanes and other improvements to Oak Street.
Salida was one of 16 cities recently selected, from 72 applicants, for CDOT’s Revitalizing Main Streets program, part of the COVID-19 recovery fund designed to assist communities in “transportation-related projects to improve safety and yield long-term benefits to community main streets,” according to a city press release.
On its website, the city states, “The plan includes accommodations for Chaffee Shuttle fixed-route transit stops, a pedestrian walkway, pedestrian-scale lighting, landscaping and canopy trees, benches, crosswalks, managed vehicular access points, bike lanes in each direction, improved stormwater drainage, and transit pull-outs – features that will all contribute to increased safety and an improved experience of the corridor, regardless of transportation mode.”
The design work for the project is scheduled to be finished next year, with construction planned for 2023.
Salida Public Works Director David Lady said that during the design process crosswalk locations will be identified, and spots currently being looked at include Illinois and Park avenues.
The city has received an additional $1 million from several grants. This money has been flagged to support Safe Route to Schools projects and includes the following work:
• A multiuse concrete sidewalk on Holman Avenue from Centennial Park to the Monarch Spur Trail.
• Completion of the sidewalk from Walmart to Holman Avenue.
• A sidewalk at the location of the Stryker Trail, east of the soccer fields, connecting Monarch Spur Trail with Chipeta Trail/11th Street.
• A pedestrian crossing for U.S. 50 near H Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.