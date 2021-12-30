The Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation board of directors will conduct quarterly meetings via Zoom in 2022, with the first meeting at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 15.
Other meetings are scheduled for May 10, Aug. 9 and Nov. 8, a press release stated.
To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://hrrmc.zoom.us/j/91585752685?pwd=MEx3cFFqeXA3a2pVMkI0bFNlbno1UT09. Enter meeting ID 915 8575 2685 and passcode 905716.
