Three public hearings will be held at the Chaffee County Commissioners regular meeting 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The first, continued from Sept. 7 and Sept. 14, is a request by Ralph and April Ogden regarding property at 12806 CR 190E to subdivide lot 2 of the Ogden heritage water subdivision exemption of 20.14 acres into five lots, each of approximately 5 acres. Wells and on-site waste treatment will serve the property and a 30 foot wide private right of way off CR 190E will provide access.
The Hiser agricultural subdivision exemption request made by Clay and Catherine Hiser seeks to re-subdivide parcel 7R, Hiser heritage water subdivision exemption of 44.42 acres into two lots of 38.87 and 5.55 acres.
A public hearing will also be held for an appeal of an administrative decision, made by Kristin Jones. Jones is appealing an administrative decision to deny an address permit and an access permit for permanent access across the Union Pacific railroad at CR 102 for her property located in the Cleora mining district.
The commissioners are also scheduled to consider the county sheriff’s report.
The meeting will be held in person at the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave. and can be accessed on-line at https://zoom.us/j/109079543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.