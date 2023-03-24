The Salida Community Development Department will conduct site tours and information sessions concerning the South Ark Neighborhood throughout next week.
The department will host walking tours of the site at noon and 3 p.m. Monday and again at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Tours will be limited to 30 people, will cover 1½ miles and last about an hour.
A press release stated, “Participants are encouraged to bring sturdy hiking shoes and to dress appropriately for the variable seasonal weather. Meet at the CR 104 gate on the eastern side of the city-owned property, just a quarter-mile off Highway 50.”
A community presentation and design workshop will be offered twice on Tuesday: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., and 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Salida High School auditorium and commons area, 26 Jones Ave.
