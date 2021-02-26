Hutchison leaves Caring and Sharing

After five years, Caring and Sharing manager Kayette Hutchison will be leaving her job at the end of the week.
Hutchison said she has enjoyed her stint as the manager of the non-profit combination thrift store and community resource center, which has provided services for the needy since its inception over 40 years ago as a volunteer run “God’s Closet” thrift store by founder Helen Nachtrieb.
Hutchison said, “This place has been awesome,” adding the work brings tears and goose bumps every day.
She said when she took on the challenge of managing Caring and Sharing she managed everything, but as the work increased, some board members, who are members of several local churches, had taken over different aspects of the ministry including the soup kitchen, senior daycare and residential center.
“I oversee everything else,” she said.
So far a replacement for Hutchison has yet to be found and current staff will run the store in the interim.
Hutchison said since tendering her resignation, she has received many “great” letters from customers and well-wishers.
“I love them very much and this has been a beautiful experience,” she said.
As to the future, Hutchison said she is waiting to see what God brings next.
