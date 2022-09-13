The county’s work on updating the land use code continues.
The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at 12:30 p.m. today in consideration of adoption of final land use code text amendments.
The hearing is part of the commissioners’ regular meeting, which starts at 9 a.m. in the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
Among the “Module 1” topics to be addressed in the hearing are the site plan review process, special event permits, right-of-way vacation, wildland urban interface, accessory dwelling units, agritourism, short-term rentals, specific event facility, bed and breakfast, and private lands camping sections.
The public hearing is a continuation of the board’s Aug. 22 meeting.
Other items on the commissioners’ agenda include consideration of a special event liquor license for Colorado Fourteeners Initiative; the Boone and Peuser minor subdivision final plat; and the Alpine West planned development review and major subdivision sketch plan.
The commissioners will also consider canceling their Sept. 20 meeting.
