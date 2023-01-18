Chaffee County Deputy Director of General Administration Beth Helmke was appointed as the county alternate to the Chaffee Housing Authority at the commissioner’s meeting Tuesday.
Helmke will attend meetings as a non-voting member representing the county.
The city of Salida and town of Buena Vista also have representatives and alternates serving on the CHA board.
Becky Gray, director of CHA said the authority is also actively recruiting someone to fill an at-large seat on the board.
Gray presented a request to dedicate the 60 percent of lodging tax funds earmarked for affordable housing for local workers and childcare to CHA.
Gray said there are a lot of “moving parts” to the CHA and the projects it wants to accomplish.
Among the housing option projects CHA is attempting to accomplish is Jane’s Place, which is projected to be a $6.5 million project.
Gray said $2.8 million has come from grants and philanthropy. The organization has applied for a $1.3 million grant from the division of housing, which if approved would leave a $2.4 million deficit.
Gray said CHA will continue to pursue grants and loans for the balance, but needed support from the county in order to apply for those.
Gray said the Jane’s Place project is “shovel ready” and Diesslin Structures Inc. is on board as contractor.
The commissioners opted to schedule a special meeting regarding the project and lodging tax allocation for sometime during the week of Jan. 30.
Commissioner Greg Felt said, there were a lot of potential partners not present at the meeting today that might want to be a part of the process.
Commissioners unanimously passed a motion showing support for Chaffee Housing Authority and Jane’s Place, and indicating the county’s financial contributions.
In other business, commissioners designated Chaffee County director of Human Services, Monica Haskell as the county’s Colorado Counties Inc. proxy for the Human Services subcommittee.
Commissioners discussed a state-proposed abandonment of St. Elmo Ditch Water Rights.
The discussion resulted in a motion to direct legal staff to work with water council, stipulating the state protects the water rights, at least temporarily, from abandonment.
This move would allow the county to take time to study the feasibility of rebuilding the diversion structure and the viability of the infrastructure downstream from the diversion for effective firefighting.
The county said that this kind of study cannot be done during the winter months due to snow- and weather-related access issues.
Other items approved from the commissioners regular agenda included resolutions approving the Shelman heritage water subdivision exemption, the Adams agricultural subdivision exemption No. 4 and the Brinkmann heritage water subdivision exemption.
The board approved several contracts including:
• An amendment to an airport lease with Phillip Sterling to switch to Salida Lumber Yard, LLC.
• A Wold added-services letter for the Safety Services building in Buena Vista, not to exceed $350,000.
• A request from Otak Inc. for a change regarding engineer testing.
• The bid of $24,000 per acre from Terra Forma for fire mitigation work on 12 acres at the top of Poncha Pass.
The project would be at no cost to the county, with funds coming from the Methodist Mountain restoration funds and a Common Grounds grant.
• An intergovernmental agreement with the state for the Granite Bridge project.
